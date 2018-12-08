Trump’s Trade War with China May Have Paved the Way to a Post-G20 World The ascendence of China and multilateral trading blocks could eventually spell the doom of the G20 and U.S. global dominance as we know it. – by Pepe Escobar

The trade war launched by the Trump administration against China may not have been solved by a 2½-hour dinner between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Donald Trump at the G20 in Buenos Aires on Saturday. But it may have opened a path towards a drastic realignment.

Way beyond the histrionics surrounding the “family pic” – and whose nods and winks signaled surefire geopolitical capital – the G20 walked and talked like a last gasp to “save” the current turbo-capitalist world (dis)order.

The sherpas at the G20 lost sleep for two consecutive nights trying to come up with a final declaration capable of appeasing Trump. As virtually every nation at the G20 supports multilateralism on trade, nobody wanted to upset even more the real Big Boss in Buenos Aires: Xi Jinping.

read the article here:

https://www.mintpressnews.com/trumps-trade-war-with-china-may-have-paved-the-way-for-a-post-g20-world/252555/

