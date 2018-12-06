«   |  

New Cold War Dangers. The Russian-Ukrainian military conflict in the Kerch Strait illustrates again how this Cold War is more dangerous that was its predecessor. By Stephen F. Cohen (NATION)

Stephen F. Cohen is a professor emeritus of Russian studies and politics at New York University and Princeton University and a contributing editor of The Nation.

It was clear that President Bush wanted to hear the most divergent scholarly opinions at a crucial moment in relations with Moscow, to his great credit. There is no evidence that Presidents Clinton, George W. Bush, or Obama felt any such need, which is a major reason Washington is now engaged in a new and more dangerous Cold War with Moscow. Herein lies a lesson for President Trump.

https://www.thenation.com/article/new-cold-war-dangers/

