«   |  

Who Killed Jamal Khashoggi? Did US Intelligence have Prior Knowledge? By Prof Michel Chossudovsky (Global Research)

The gruesome details of the operative at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul were released by Turkish sources, triggering almost immediately an unusual gush of media propaganda. Far-reaching geopolitical implications. What is the ultimate objective of this unfolding propaganda campaign?

Regime change?

Undermine Saudi Arabia’s intent to purchase Russia’s S400 Air Defense system?

read the article here:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/who-killed-jamal-khashoggi-did-us-intelligence-have-prior-knowledge/5660583

read also:

Angered by Saudi Plan to Purchase Russian S-400, Trump Admin Exploiting Khashoggi Disappearance to Force Saudis to “Buy American” https://www.globalresearch.ca

Advertisements

Posted on 26. November 2018 at 10:32 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: