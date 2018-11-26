Who Killed Jamal Khashoggi? Did US Intelligence have Prior Knowledge? By Prof Michel Chossudovsky (Global Research)

The gruesome details of the operative at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul were released by Turkish sources, triggering almost immediately an unusual gush of media propaganda. Far-reaching geopolitical implications. What is the ultimate objective of this unfolding propaganda campaign?
Regime change?
Undermine Saudi Arabia’s intent to purchase Russia’s S400 Air Defense system?
