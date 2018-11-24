Known Terrorist Searched for Explosives at Dublin Airport or Peace Activist Endures Routine Harassment at Dublin Airport? (World Beyond War)

My boarding pass displayed the dreaded SSSS.

I knew something wasn’t right when I tried to download my boarding pass onto my iPhone while I was in Dublin over the weekend. I kept getting an error message as I entered the information on my flight back to Washington. I had been in Ireland as a representative from World Beyond War to address a “No to NATO” conference on how the US military poisons ground water in communities that are adjacent to US bases around the world.

weiterlesen:

https://worldbeyondwar.org/known-terrorist-searched-for-explosives-at-dublin-airport-or-peace-activist-endures-routine-harassment-at-dublin-airport/

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge