Varoufakis gründet mit Sanders am 30.11. das Bündnis „Progressives International“ Soros ist Unterstützer. Mögliche Partner sind Corbyn u. Mexikos Präsident Obrador

George Soros & Open Society Institute, Varoufakis,



Sanders, Corbyn, mexik. Präsident Obrador.

„Progressives International“ soll am 30. November in Vermont, USA gegründet werden

Jeremy Corbyn with Yanis Varoufakis at the Edinburgh Book Festival, August 20, 2018 | DiEM25

Start 34:57

Varoufakis:

in what respect you have a great burden on you to be the leader not just of a progressive democratic socialist movement in the United Kingdom but also beyond the limits of the United King people out there and you know that in Europe in America in Latin America are

looking at you for inspiration and leadership beyond the shores of this

these islands

would it not be important

and quite marvelous actually to create

that progressive international with

Bernie Sanders with the new

president-elect in Mexico with us in

Europe

Corbyn

but it is important and you’re right that we build that sense of international connection because you’re quite right others are very

internationally connected in a better way than many of us are I have spent a lot of time talking to a lot of people across Europe over the past three years

we are in touch with Bernie Sanders and

his campaign and I’m delighted to say

the new President of Mexico who I know

is I consider him a friend as invited me

to his inauguration

and he has this massive opportunity having won historically a big majority in the presidential election to actually challenge the levels of inequality in his country which are probably the most unequal society in the world I mean oh no it’s a tough competition

but I should imagine this somewhere

—————-

George Soros is chairman and founder of Soros Fund Management and of the Open Society Institute and Soros foundations network, whose

HE PROMOTES Varoufakis-Sanders – Varoufakis PUBLISHES articles on his website

In a nutshell, the Varoufakis-Sanders joint initiative is a very timely move. It needs global support especially but not exclusively from progressives around the world. While neo-fascism continues its shadow boxing with neoliberal capitalism, progressive ideas need to make their own argument at the global level and fight for ageless ideals: equality and freedom!

—————————————————-

Yanis Varoufakis lobt den Kampf von Pussy Riot gegen Putin – tritt an zur Rettung der EU und zusammen mit Bernie Sanders zur Rettung der Welt

Bernie Sanders and Yanis Varoufakis call on progressives to unite against Trump’s Nationalist International

Yanis Varoufakis , ein Gespräch mit Maria Alyokhina, einer der Aktivisten von Pussy Riot beim Edinburgh International Book Festival. Dialog über Putins „grausames“ Regime, und den Kampf für die Freiheit in Russland und nährten sich gegenseitig an ihrem Hass und ihrer Verachtung für die russische Regierung und für Putin. Varoufakis lobte das Buch der Pussy Riot-Autorin als einen „Bericht aus dem Gulag, einen Bericht vom Schlachtfeld für Demokratie, für Freiheit.“ (Hier zum Video: Sie führten einen(Hier zum Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esEZA-62Au8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esEZA-62Au8&t=2127s

————————————-

Posted on October 26, 2018

Bernie Sanders Is Partnering With A Greek Progressive To Build A New Leftist Movement

Der frühere griechische Finanzminister Yannis Varoufakis und der demokratische US-Senator Bernie Sanders arbeiten an einem weltweiten Bündnis linker Parteien und Gruppen. Die Bewegung mit dem Namen „Progressives International“ soll Varoufakis zufolge am 30. November in Vermont, dem Heimatbundestaat Sanders’, aus der Taufe gehoben werden.

Auf der Einladungsliste steht laut dem griechischen Politiker auch der neue linksgerichtete Präsident Mexikos, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

——————————–

Jeremy Corbyn and George Soros – good summary

2015 – Corbyn claims Assad has killed more people that ISIS https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=RguASDS2_YA

In December 2016 Corbyn wrote a public letter to Theresa May over Syria bloodshed: https://labourlist.org/2016/12/the-priority-must-be-aid-to-aleppo-and-pressure-for-a-ceasefire-corbyns-letter-to-pm-over-syria-bloodshed/ “The rules of war are being broken on all sides. Labour has long condemned all attacks on civilian targets, including those by Russian and pro-Syrian government forces in Aleppo, for which there can be no excuse. We strongly believe that those responsible for violations of International Humanitarian Law in Aleppo and more widely in Syria should be held to account. […] “Would you set out exactly how the government will boost Foreign and Commonwealth Office resources to aid [efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Syria], engaging all sides, including regional powers such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran?”

————

In April 2017, Corbyn took issue with Boris Johnson’s decision to cancel his trip to Moscow. Corbyn, of course, believes in dialogue, unless it is with Trump (see below) but seeking cooperation on, for example, fighting terrorism was not at the top of Corbyn’s mind – he wanted Johnson to call out the Russians for their support for Syria, regardless of its legitimacy in terms of international law: „He should go to Moscow, have a very strong and very robust conversation with the Russian government about their support for Assad and what they’re doing there, but have that conversation.“ Corbyn’s position on Syria is virtually identical to that of the Stop the War Coalition, explored in Syria Has Shown That Stop the War UK is Unfit for Purpose.

