Soros-backed Varoufakis and Sanders planning to launch „Progressives International“ on Nov. 30. in Vermont, USA. Corbyn and incoming President of Mexico about to join the new movement. Strong Anti-Russian Positions.

George Soros and his Open Society Institute are backing Yannis Varoufakis, and Bernie Sanders.

They will launch „Progressives International“ on Nov. 30. in Vermont, USA.

Potential politicians to join are Jeremy Corbyn, and the mexican President Obrador.

Jeremy Corbyn with Yanis Varoufakis at the Edinburgh Book Festival, August 20, 2018 | DiEM25

Varoufakis:

in what respect you have a great burden on you to be the leader not just of a progressive democratic socialist movement in the United Kingdom but also beyond the limits of the United King people out there and you know that in Europe in America in Latin America are looking at you for inspiration and leadership beyond the shores of this these islands

would it not be important

and quite marvelous actually to create

that progressive international with

Bernie Sanders with the new

president-elect in Mexico with us in

Europe

Corbyn

but it is important and you’re right that we build that sense of international connection because you’re quite right others are very internationally connected in a better way than many of us are I have spent a lot of time talking to a lot of people across Europe over the past three years

we are in touch with Bernie Sanders and

his campaign and I’m delighted to say

the new President of Mexico who I know

is I consider him a friend as invited me

to his inauguration

and he has this massive opportunity having won historically a big majority in the presidential election to actually challenge the levels of inequality in his country which are probably the most unequal society in the world I mean oh no it’s a tough competition

but I should imagine this somewhere

—————-

George Soros is chairman and founder of Soros Fund Management and of the Open Society Institute and Soros foundations network, whose

He PROMOTES both Varoufakis and Sanders – Varoufakis publishes articles on his website

From the Soros-Website opendemocracy.net:

„In a nutshell, the Varoufakis-Sanders joint initiative is a very timely move. It needs global support especially but not exclusively from progressives around the world. While neo-fascism continues its shadow boxing with neoliberal capitalism, progressive ideas need to make their own argument at the global level and fight for ageless ideals: equality and freedom!“

Bernie Sanders and Yanis Varoufakis call on progressives to unite against Trump’s Nationalist International

Yanis Varoufakis , talks with Maria Alyokhina, one of the main activists from Pussy Riot at the Edinburgh International Book Festival: They have a dialogue on Putin’s „cruel“ regime, and the struggle for freedom in Russia, and support each other in their hatred and contempt for the Russian government and for the russian President Putin. Yannis Varoufakis praises the Pussy Riot author’s book as a „report from the Gulag, a report from the battlefield for democracy, for freedom.“ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esEZA-62Au8&t=2127s

————————————-

Posted on October 26, 2018

Bernie Sanders Is Partnering With A Greek Progressive To Build A New Leftist Movement

Jeremy Corbyn and George Soros – good summary

2015 – Corbyn claims Assad has killed more people that ISIS https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=4&v=RguASDS2_YA

In December 2016 Corbyn wrote a public letter to Theresa May over Syria bloodshed: https://labourlist.org/2016/12/the-priority-must-be-aid-to-aleppo-and-pressure-for-a-ceasefire-corbyns-letter-to-pm-over-syria-bloodshed/ “The rules of war are being broken on all sides. Labour has long condemned all attacks on civilian targets, including those by Russian and pro-Syrian government forces in Aleppo, for which there can be no excuse. We strongly believe that those responsible for violations of International Humanitarian Law in Aleppo and more widely in Syria should be held to account. […] “Would you set out exactly how the government will boost Foreign and Commonwealth Office resources to aid [efforts to resolve the humanitarian crisis in Syria], engaging all sides, including regional powers such as Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Iran?”

————

In April 2017, Corbyn took issue with Boris Johnson’s decision to cancel his trip to Moscow. Corbyn, of course, believes in dialogue, unless it is with Trump (see below) but seeking cooperation on, for example, fighting terrorism was not at the top of Corbyn’s mind – he wanted Johnson to call out the Russians for their support for Syria, regardless of its legitimacy in terms of international law: „He should go to Moscow, have a very strong and very robust conversation with the Russian government about their support for Assad and what they’re doing there, but have that conversation.“ Corbyn’s position on Syria is virtually identical to that of the Stop the War Coalition, explored in Syria Has Shown That Stop the War UK is Unfit for Purpose.

