The Troika of Tyranny: The Imperialist Project in Latin America & Its Epigones Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela are today threatened by US imperialism. – VENEZUELA ANALYSIS

The first salvo of the modern Age of Imperialism started back in 1898 when the US seized Cuba along with Puerto Rico and the Philippines in the Spanish-American War.

Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela are today threatened by US imperialism. The first salvo of the modern Age of Imperialism started back in 1898 when the US seized Cuba along with Puerto Rico and the Philippines in the Spanish-American War.

read the article here:

https://portside.org/2018-11-19/troika-tyranny-imperialist-project-latin-america-its-epigones

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge