1. Internationale Konferenz gegen Militärstützpunkte der USA und der NATO – Liberty Hall, Dublin, Irland 16. bis 18. November 2018

Founding Organizations:
Peace and Neutrality Alliance (PANA), Ireland
Roger Cole, President • Ed Horgan, International Secretary • John Lannon, Member of the National Executive
Coalition Against U.S. Foreign Military Bases, USA
Coordinating Committee: Bahman Azad (Coordinator), U.S. Peace Council • Ajamu Baraka, Black Alliance for Peace • Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK • Leah Bolger, World BEYOND War • Bernadette Ellorin, BAYAN-USA • Sara Flounders, International Action Center • Bruce Gagnon, Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space • James Patrick Jordan, Alliance for Global Justice • Tarak Kauff, Veterans For Peace • Joe Lombardo, United National Antiwar Coalition • Alfred L. Marder, U.S. Peace Council • Kevin Martin, Peace Action • Nancy Price, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom — US Section • Alice Slater, Nuclear Age Peace Foundation • David Swanson, World BEYOND War • Ann Wright, Veterans For Peace, CODEPINK • Kevin Zeese, Popular Resistance
Sponsoring Organizations:
• World Peace Council (WPC) • Movimiento Cubano por la Paz y la Soberania de los Pueblos (MOVPAZ) — (Cuba) • Centro Brasileiro de Solidariedade aos Povos e Luta pela Paz (CEBRAPAZ) — (Brazil) • Stop the War Coalition — (UK) • Okinawa Peace Action Center — (Japan) • Japan Peace Committee — (Japan) • Gangjeong International Team — (Jeju, South Korea) • Conselho Português para a Paz e Cooperação — (Potugal) • Belgrade Forum for a World of Equals — (Serbia) • Peace Committee of Turkey — (Turkey) • Cyprus Peace Council — (Cyprus) • Greek Committee for International Detente and Peace (EEDYE) — (Greece) • Philippine Peace & Solidarity Council (PPSC) — (Philippines) • Foro Contra la Guerra Imperialista y la OTAN — (Spain) • Palestinian Committee for Peace and Solidarity — (Palestine) • Canadian Peace Congress — (Canada) • Lebanese Peace Council — (Lebanon) • Peace and Solidarity Committee in Israel — (Israel) • Czech Peace Movement — (Czech Republic) • South African Peace Initiative — (South Africa) • German Peace Council — (Germany) • All India Peace and Solidarity Organization — (India) • Nepal Peace & Solidarity Council — (Nepal) • Swiss Peace Movement — (Switzerland) • British Peace Assembly — (Britain) • International Action for Liberation (INTAL) — (Belgium) • International League of Peoples Struggle — (Netherlands) • Comitato Contro La Guerra Milano (CCLGM) — (Italy) • Jamaica Peace Council — (Jamaica) • Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament — (UK) • Independent and Peaceful Australia Network — (Australia) • Escuela de Paz Colombia — (Colombia)
Friday, November 16
3:00 – 5:00 PM — Rally Against US/NATO Military Bases at the Dublin General Post Office, Site of the Irish Rising of 1916
7:00 – 10:00 PM — International Night
Chair: Ed Horgan, International Secretary, Peace and Neutrality Alliance, Ireland
• Welcoming Remarks
— Roger Cole, Chair, Peace and Neutrality Alliance, Ireland
— Bahman Azad, Coordinator, Coalition Against U.S. Foreign Military Bases, US
• Keynote Speakers:
— Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD, Dail Eireann, Ireland
— Clare Daly TD, Dail Eireann, Ireland
• International Speakers:
— Socorro Gomes, President, World Peace Council
— Thanassis Pafilis, Member of Greek Parliament; General Secretary of WPC
— Alfred L. Marder, President, U.S. Peace Council
— Mairead Maguire, Nobel Peace Laureate
— Ann Wright, Veterans For Peace, CodePink
— John Lannon, Member of the Executive, PANA; Founding Member, Shannonwatch, Ireland
— MK Aida Touma-Sliman, President, Peace and Solidarity Committee, Israel
— Dave Webb, Chair, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), UK
— Moara Crivelente, Member of the Executive, CEBRAPAZ, Brazil
— Chris Nineham, Chair, Stop the War Coalition, UK
— Paola Renada Gallo Peláez, President, MOPASSOL, Argentina
— Dr. Zuhal Okuyan, Chairwoman, Peace Committee of Turkey
— Joe Lombardo, Co-Coordinator, United National Antiwar Coalition, US
— Kristine Karch, Stop Air Base Ramstein, Germany
• Musical Performance
Saturday, November 17
9:00 – 9:45 AM — Opening Session
Chair: Gerry Condon, President, Veterans For Peace, US
• Keynote Speaker:
— Dr. Aleida Guevara, Member of Cuban National Assembly, Cuba
10:00 – 11:15 AM — Plenary 1: Militarism, Nuclear Weapons, and Military Bases
Chair: Margaret Flowers, Popular Resistance, US
— Iraklis Tsavaridis, Executive Secretary, World Peace Council, Greece
— Dave Webb, Chair, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND), UK
— Gerry Condon, President, Veterans For Peace, US
Q & A / Discussion
11:30 AM – 12:45 AM — Plenary 2: Environmental and Health Impact of Military Bases
Chair: Senator Grace O’Sullivan, Green Party, Ireland
— Hideki Yoshikawa Director, Okinawa Environmental Justice Project, Okinawa
— Milan Krajca, Chairman, Czech Peace Movement, Czech Republic
— Dr. Zuhal Okuyan, Chairwoman, Peace Committee of Turkey
Q & A / Discussion
1:45 – 3:00 PM — Plenary 3: Central and South America / Guantanamo
Chair: James Patrick Jordan, Alliance for Global Justice, US
— Silvio Platero, President, MOVPAZ, Cuba
— Myriam Parada Avila, Executive Director, School of Peace Foundation, Colombia
— Paola Renada Gallo Peláez, President, MOPASSOL, Argentina
Q & A / Discussion
3:15 – 4:30 PM — Plenary 4: Asia Pacific / Pivot to Asia / Okinawa
Chair: Anette Brownlie, Chairperson, IPAN, Australia
— Hiroji Yamashiro, Director, Okinawa Peace Action Center, Okinawa, Japan
— Teddy Casiño, Former Member of Congress, Philippines
— Tarak Kauf, Formre Member of National Board, Veterans For Peace, US
Q & A / Discussion
4:45 – 6:00 PM — Plenary 5: The Middle East: US/NATO Plan
Chair: MK Aida Touma-Sliman, Peace and Solidarity Committee, Israel
— Dr. Issam Makhoul, Chair, Emil Touma Institute, Israel
— Medea Benjamin, Founder, CODEPINK, US
— Dr. Akel Taqaz, Coordinator, Palestinian Committee for Peace and Solidarity, Palestine
Q & A / Discussion
7:30 – 9:00 PM — Cultural Event
Sunday, November 18
9:00 – 10:15 AM — Plenary 6: Europe / NATO Expansion
Chair: David Swanson, World BEYOND War, US
— Chris Nineham, Chair, Stop the War Coalition, UK
— Ilda Figueiredo, Chair, Conselho Português para a Paz e Cooperação, Portugal
— Frank Keoghan, Chair, People’s Movement, Ireland
Q & A / Discussion
10:30– 11:45 AM — Plenary 7: Africa / Africom
Chair: Margaret Kimberley, UNAC; Black Agenda Report, US
— Ajamu Baraka, Black Alliance for Peace, US
— Anne Atambo, President, WILPF Kenya
— Chris Matlhako, South African Peace Initiative, South Africa
Q & A / Discussion
12:45–2:15 PM — Regional Organizing Breakout Meetings
— Discussing Regional Plans of Action
— Regional Report Back to the Final Plenary
12:45–2:30 PM — Final Plenary: Global Campaign’s Future Plan of Action
Chairs: Roger Cole, PANA, Ireland; Bahman Azad, Coalition Against US Foreign Military Bases, US
— Identifying Major Campaign Areas
— Planning Other Actions for the Coming Year
— Confirmation of the Coordinating Committee for the Global Campaign
2:30 – 3:00 PM — Closing Remarks