My Viet Nam Awakening To The Long History of US Lies – Important New Book by S. Brian Willson

DON’T THANK ME FOR MY SERVICE

My Viet Nam Awakening To The Long History of US Lies

By S. Brian Willson

The US-waged war in Viet Nam was not an aberration, but one of hundreds of examples in a long pattern of brutal exploitation. A quick review of the empirical record reveals close to 600 overt military interventions by the US into dozens of countries since 1798, almost 400 since the end of World War II alone, and thousands of covert interventions since 1947.

This history overwhelms any rhetoric about the United States as a beacon of freedom and democracy, committed to promoting domestic and global equal justice under law. These interventions have assured de facto subsidies for US American interests, regulated global markets on our terms, and provided us with access to cheap or free labor and to raw materials. Millions of people around the globe have been murdered with virtual impunity as a result of our interventions in a pattern that illustrates what Noam Chomsky calls the „Fifth Freedom“-the freedom to rob and exploit. This freedom is ultimately protected with use of force when a country or movement seeks to protect or

advance the domestic needs and desires of its members or citizens for political freedom or economic wellbeing. This book provides an invaluable tool for today’s activists, however they may be similarly shocked into wakefulness- whether by war, economic dispossession, or loss of the freedom to dissent.

BREAKING THE SPELL OF FULL SPECTRUM INDOCTRINATION

Preface: A Snapshot of Viet Nam Service

Chapter One: Historical Context.

Chapter Two: Cold War Hysteria

Chapter Three: Criminal Intent

Chapter Four: Chronicle of Barbarism

Chapter Five: Chemical Warfare

Chapter Six: Upheaval and Resistance at Home.

Chapter Seven: G.I. Resistance

Chapter Eight: Lasting Toll of War.

Chapter Nine: My Story

Appendix I: Overt and Covert US Interventions Around the World

Appendix II: Casualties and Destruction in Southeast Asia.

Index

S. BRIAN WILLSON commanded an AF combat security unit in Viet Nam. He has been a longtime advocate of peace through justice and as a trained lawyer critiques the US criminal injustice system as well as its imperial foreign policies. Willson received the Peace Abbey Courage of Conscience Award at the Kennedy Library and Museum in 1992 and in addition to his JD, holds two honorary degrees (LL.D. and Ph.D.). Author of: On Third World Legs and Blood On The Tracks, he is the subject of a 2016 documentary: „Paying The Price For Peace: The Story of S. Brian Willson“. His essays can be found at www.brianwillson.com .

Endorsements:

This gripping and carefully documented record of the US wars in Indochina, interlaced with vivid and tragic personal experiences, provides a unique and invaluable perspective on some of the most awful crimes of the postwar years.

NOAM CHOMSKY – Professor Emeritus MIT, Linguist, Public Intellectual – Author of Dozens of Books on U.S. Foreign Policy.

S. Brian Willson has a way of synthesizing information that gets right to the heart of the matter, deepening our understanding of the culturally embedded myths that perpetuate our nation’s violent behavior. By providing the historical context for our involvement in Viet Nam, Willson pulls back a curtain on U.S. imperialism that cannot easily be closed again. MARTIN SHEEN – Actor & Activist

Our country badly needs more truth telling. Brian Willson tells the truth about the Vietnam War and about the sordid US history of lies, war and empire: and he writes as one who courageously put his body on the line for these truths. A MUST READ for all of us. The alternative is ever more dangerous perpetual wars.

DANIEL ELLSBERG – Revealed: The Pentagon Papers – Author of: The Doomsday

Machine: Confessions of A Nuclear War Planner and Many Other Books

Few people really understood the terror imposed upon innocent people by the US policies and Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Central America. Brian Willson, a lawyer and a scholar did and does. Not only has he given his body for his beliefs but he has penned an extremely important book complete with insights and history that make it imperative reading for every American citizen. I highly recommend it.

HELEN CALDICOTT – Pediatrician, Long-time Anti-Nuclear Activist and Author of Many Anti-Nuclear Books

One of the privileges of my life was to travel Nicaragua with Brian Willson after his „death and resurrection.“ The Sandinista people welcomed him with their highest honors and heartfelt love. We traveled the entire nation in a rickety helicopter at

tree top level, the illegal, immoral and barbarous Contra War was ravaging Nicaragua under CIA direction. Brian Willson, a patriot and a hero, helps us to understand the unspeakable truth.

BLASE BONPANE – Co-Founder & Director of: The Office of the Americas – Author of: Imagine No Religion

S. Brian Wilson’s Don’t Thank me for my Service is a timely reminder of the US anti-communist hysteria and terrible devastation of the Vietnam War. In an era of repeated wars and imperial projects, Wilson’s book serves as a lamplight from where we have emerged and the absolute necessity of continued resistance.“

PETER PHILLIPS Ph.D. – Professor of Political Sociology, Sonoma State University – Author of: Giants: The Global Power Elite

This new book by Brian Willson, like his others, is a must read for anyone who cares about social justice and human rights. Willson does not mince words, but the truth is absolutely essential if we are to put a stop to the US killing machine.“

ROXANNE DUNBAR-ORTIZ – Author of: An Indigenous Peoples‘ History of the United States.

S. Brian Willson’s new book is a must read. Brian writes like no one I have ever read. Brian speaks like no one I have ever heard. He is a truth-teller on the highest level This book not only reveals the horrors the United States did to the people of Viet Nam, it also covers the insane and barbarous history of US wars all over the world, including the genocide against the Native Americans and the holocaust of the Africans who were stolen against their will and brought to this country to be used as slaves. Read this book and tell others to read it as well.

CYNTHIA McKINNEY – Former Congresswoman from Georgia & Presidential Candidate for The Green Party in 2008

Unless the truth about a war is told over and over again, lies about that war will take over. There is no more powerful way to keep truth in the picture than through the personal account of someone who was there and who has studied what put him there as a moral responsibility. Brian Willson is driven by the goal of preventing repetition of some of the worst crimes the earth has seen, by preventing their recasting as noble humanitarian efforts. If you know anyone who has been through U.S. schools or seen U.S. movies, get him or her this book as an antidote.“

DAVID SWANSON – Author of: WAR IS A LIE – Co-Founder of: World Beyond War

Brian Willson’s book and his continuing opposition to the racist nature of the U.S. war against Viet Nam, Laos and Cambodia was correct when he first spoke out, just as it is these many years later. When congressional members of the time and liberals alike describe the war as „a mistake“, they consciously mask the racism, the xenophobia, and the exceptionalism that was then and is now at the root of the self-serving justification for America’s wars without end.“

LOUIS WOLF – Co-Founder and Research Director of Covert Action Quarterly, now Covert Action Magazine

„Brian Willson is one of my personal heroes, a genuine American „exception“ to the rule of racism, militarism, and occupation that has characterized this country’s history for too long. His recital of that history is more necessary than ever, as the United

States enters yet another year of an endless „war against terror.“ An entire generation of Americans has now grown up in the shadow of that war; I hope many of them will read this book and borrow a bit of Brian’s courage.

REBECCA GORDON -Author of: Letters From Nicaragua, American Nuremberg, Mainstreaming Torture

„Don’t Thank Me for my Service“ – tells the Truth about the US war in Vietnam and American history. Don’t Thank Me is of the same genre as Howard Zinn’s „Peoples History of the US“ and should be read by every American who cares about this country and the future of the world. Future generations will thank Brian for writing this

book which helps us learn the Truth about our history and inspires us to find the courage to change our country’s way of relating to the rest of the world before it is too late.“

DAVID HARTSOUGH – Author of: Waging Peace: Global Adventures of a Lifelong Activist and Director of Peaceworkers, San Francisco

„I cannot emphasize enough how important this work is to contribute to the true history of the US Empire that is being scrubbed and sanitized for our´“protection.“ If parents and teachers made sure the young people in the US understood the true nature of the deeply ingrained violence that the US is steeped in, then, perhaps, it could finally end. Brian has long been my „go-to guy“ for such truth from a very real and compassionate basis.“

CINDY SHEEHAN – Peace, Social Justice and Alternative Media Activist – Host of Cindy’s Soapbox

DON’T THANK ME FOR MY SERVICE is one of the most important books I have ever read. Vietnam Veteran S. Brian Willson tells the horrible truth, not only about the illegal, immoral and genocidal US war in Vietnam, but he also reveals the insane violence and killing that this country has perpetrated on millions of poor people all over the world. Only a very small percentage of people in this country understand what Brian is saying. Hopefully, more people will read this book and come to understand the unbelievable crimes against humanity our country has committed since it was first founded.“

FRANK DORREL – Associate Producer of: PAYING THE PRICE FOR PEACE: The Story of S. Brian Willson“ – Producer of: What I’ve Learned About U.S. Foreign Policy and Publisher of: ADDICTED To WAR

While peacefully blocking US weapons to Central America, he lost both legs, and now walks (or dances) via prostheses.

