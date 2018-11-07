Abe Meets Xi Then Modi: A New Asia ‘Cooperation Sphere’? – by F. William Engdahl Global Research

One of the more important consequences of the Trump Administration trade war against both China as well as Japan is the recent diplomatic and economic meeting between Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abeand China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing. Not only was it the first such meeting by a Japanese PM in seven years since the chill in relations over a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea. It also suggested a new political and economic strategy might be emerging across Asia’s largest economic sphere. Hours after leaving Beijing Abe hosted Indian PM Narenda Modi in Tokyo. Does this all foreshadow a new flank in an emerging multi-polar world or merely shrewd politics by Abe?

more:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/abe-meets-xi-modi-new-asia-cooperation-sphere/5659033

