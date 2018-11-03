Highlighting The Intercept’s Owner Pierre Omidyar’s Verifiable Connections to the Deep State – Booze, Allen, Hamilton

In light of the recent Intercept attack piece on Wikileaks’s Julian Assange, it is important to highlight the following connections between Pierre Omidyar and the US Deep State firm Booze, Allen, Hamilton……

In regards to the hit piece released by Omidyar’s Intercept, if only The Intercept had put as much time into exposing the US government supported terrorists (read White Helmets) in Syria instead of going after a publisher of global government documents that prove wrongdoings, corruption and war crimes. The Intercept article is quite a pathetic hit piece on Julian Assang……all intentionally orchestrated to paint a bad picture of Assange……

….. It should be noted that The Intercept intentionally chose to misrepresent events in Syria and even provided propaganda that aided the now fully exposed ‚opposition rebels‘ (read FSA terrorist groups/al-Nusra Front). That alone should make readers highly wary of the role The Intercept currently plays when it comes to honest reporting. It has not come clean in regards to such misreporting and non-reporting. (And yes, intentional omission of important stories related to such is a form of propaganda also)…….

……First Look Media owner Pierre Omidyar is also partnering with Virgin owner Richard Branson in other financial endeavors. Branson is a global elitist that has helped carry out the corrupt establishment’s propaganda agenda in regards to the wars in Syria, Ukraine and Libya. He also is a huge supporter of the Saudi regime. Articles related to such can easily be found via a quick search online. ……

Screenshot from article notes Omidyar connections to US State Department and coup in Ukraine:

AND MUCH MORE:

https://steemit.com/news/@clarityofsignal/highlighting-the-intercept-s-owner-pierre-omidyar-verifiable-connections-to-the-deep-state-booze-allen-hamilton

