Russia-Bashing: Varoufakis (DiEM25) praises Pussy Riot’s „fight for free speech against the forces of Putin’s regime“. Plans to form a „New Leftist Movement“ with Sanders, Corbyn and incoming Mexican president Obrador .

In September 2018 the Ex-Finance Minister of Greece, Yanis Varoufakis had a talk with Pussy Riot’s Maria Alyokhina at the Edinburgh International Book Festival. Here is the link to the video.

Both had a most friendly dialogue about Putin’s regime, the annexation of Crime, Russian aggression and the fight for freedom in Russia. In other words they both fed on each others loath for the russian government and for Putin.

This would not come about as something outstanding, if there would not have been the recent announcement that Yanis Varoufakis, who two years ago had formed the DIEM25 movement, is now planning a „European Spring“movement and wants to run with his party in the EU-Elections in 2019. Here the video-trailer for the campaign.

Varoufakis has been actually been in talks about the movement “Progressives International” with Bernie Sanders, Jeremy Corbyn and incoming Mexican president López Obrador to form a „New Leftist Movement“.

Luckily enough Yanis Varoufakis has been distancing himself in a recent interview strongly from the german movement „Aufstehen“. Here the segment about #aufstehen in the video.

One has to put into question whether politicians like Jeremy Corbyn and the incoming Mexican president López Obrado really share this kind of political hatred for Russia.

Sanders and Varoufakis Announce Alliance to Craft ‚Common Blueprint for an International New Deal‘. The pair hopes to promote a „progressive, ecological, feminist, humanist, rational program“ for not only Europe, but the entire world. commondreams.org

Heinrich Buecker, Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin, October 29, 2018

