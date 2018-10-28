Now Government Support for the German Anti-War Movement? German Federal Foreign Office supports History festival WAR OR PEACE

https://www.bpb.de/veranstaltungen/format/festival/265889/war-or-peace-crossroads-of-history-1918-2018

The history festival WAR OR PEACE. Crossroads of history 1918/2018 is an event by the Federal Agency for Civic Education/bpb and the Maxim Gorki Theatre in cooperation with the German Federal Cultural Foundation, supported by the German Federal Foreign Office.

https://www.warorpeace1818.org/

PARTNERS & ORGANISERS

https://www.warorpeace1818.org/organisers-partners/

… shape our festival. We are looking forward to welcome more than 300 young professionals from Europe and beyond who are interested in investigating different notions, expectations and realities of war and peace. We call for people with diverse perspectives and identities who voice their own ideas of remembrance and utopia.

If you are interested in the revelation and examination of historical contrasts and constructs, we want you to participate. The application is open for everyone aged 18-30 years with a strong interest or professional background in history education, remembrance work, public or urban history, peace and conflict studies or related subjects.

https://www.warorpeace1818.org/about/war-or-peace-at-a-glance/

https://www.warorpeace1818.org/blog/

Programmheft

https://gorki.de/sites/default/files/gorki_war_peace_programmheft.pdf

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge