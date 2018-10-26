U.S. ambassador clarifies remarks about “taking out” Russian missiles. “I was not talking about preemptively striking Russia. Russia needs to return to INF Treaty compliance or we will need to match its capabilities to protect US& NATO interests.“

On Tuesday, envoy-to-NATO Kay Bailey Hutchinson tried to clear up her statements earlier in the day about new U.S. responses to a Russian medium-range missile that U.S. officials have long said is in violation of the 1987 Intermediate Range Forces treaty.

In a tweet she wrote“I was not talking about preemptively striking Russia. My point: [Russia flag emoji] needs to return to INF Treaty compliance or we will need to match its capabilities to protect US& NATO interests. The current situation, with [Russia flag emoji] in blatant violation, is untenable.”

She had stated, According to a State Department transcript: “We are beginning the research capabilities that are allowed by the treaty to deter a medium-range ballistic missile…The countermeasures would be to take out the missiles that are in development by Russia in violation of the treaty.”

And this was interpreted by Reuters as saying that the U.S. was prepared to consider a military strike to destroy the Russian missiles — an act of war.

