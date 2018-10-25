Berlin-Reykjavik-Damascus Berlin Show @ Urban Spree 2.11.-3.11.2018

Berlin- Reykjavik- Damascus

Berlin Show @ Urban Spree

Timeline 2.11.-3.11.2018

FACEBOOK EVENT: http://bit.do/ezn5Q

7 pm Doors open -DJ Hanin Elias plus screening of Hanin Elias/ Martin Matiske Remix Videopremiere filmed & directed by P. Virus !)

7:40 pm Manaf A. Hassan – head of Syrian student union in Berlin- speech 8pm Kevork Almassian ( Aleppo)

– geopolitical analyst Syriana Analysis-Lecture 8:30 pm 8 Straßen ( German Singer/ Songwriter ) 9 pm Sean Derrick Cooper Marquardt (Chicago) 9:20 James Cook (UK) 10 pm Sham Trio ( Damascus) 10:40 pm Marti ( Italy) 11:20 pm Mondo Fumatore ( Berlin) 00:00 pm The Unkindness of Ravens (UK) 00:30 am La Muerte Roja ( Italy/ Germany) 1:00 am Electrosexual (France) 1:40 am The Big Confusion ( Catalonia) 2:20 am Dj Female Macho ( Berlin) 3:50 am DJ Syriantal ( Damascus) 5:20 am Dj Diego Menvielle ( Argentina) 7:00 am Dj VC Kristy ( Poland) EVENTS WILL BE LIVESTREAMED IN DAMASCUS, REYKJAVIK AND BERLIN

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge