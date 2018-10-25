«   |   »

Berlin-Reykjavik-Damascus Berlin Show @ Urban Spree 2.11.-3.11.2018

hanin

Berlin- Reykjavik- Damascus
Berlin Show @ Urban Spree
Timeline 2.11.-3.11.2018

FACEBOOK EVENT: http://bit.do/ezn5Q

7 pm Doors open -DJ Hanin Elias plus screening of Hanin Elias/ Martin Matiske Remix Videopremiere filmed & directed by P. Virus !)

7:40 pm Manaf A. Hassan – head of Syrian student union in Berlin- speech

8pm Kevork Almassian ( Aleppo)
– geopolitical analyst Syriana Analysis-Lecture

8:30 pm 8 Straßen ( German Singer/ Songwriter )

9 pm Sean Derrick Cooper Marquardt (Chicago)

9:20 James Cook (UK)

10 pm Sham Trio ( Damascus)

10:40 pm Marti ( Italy)

11:20 pm Mondo Fumatore ( Berlin)

00:00 pm The Unkindness of Ravens (UK)

00:30 am La Muerte Roja ( Italy/ Germany)

1:00 am Electrosexual (France)

1:40 am The Big Confusion ( Catalonia)

2:20 am Dj Female Macho ( Berlin)

3:50 am DJ Syriantal ( Damascus)

5:20 am Dj Diego Menvielle ( Argentina)

7:00 am Dj VC Kristy ( Poland)

EVENTS WILL BE LIVESTREAMED IN DAMASCUS, REYKJAVIK AND BERLIN

Advertisements

Posted on 25. Oktober 2018 at 12:15 in Allgemein   |  RSS feed

%d Bloggern gefällt das: