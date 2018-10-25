Berlin-Reykjavik-Damascus Berlin Show @ Urban Spree 2.11.-3.11.2018

Berlin- Reykjavik- Damascus
Berlin Show @ Urban Spree
Timeline 2.11.-3.11.2018
7 pm Doors open -DJ Hanin Elias plus screening of Hanin Elias/ Martin Matiske Remix Videopremiere filmed & directed by P. Virus !)
7:40 pm Manaf A. Hassan – head of Syrian student union in Berlin- speech
8pm Kevork Almassian ( Aleppo)
– geopolitical analyst Syriana Analysis-Lecture
8:30 pm 8 Straßen ( German Singer/ Songwriter )
9 pm Sean Derrick Cooper Marquardt (Chicago)
9:20 James Cook (UK)
10 pm Sham Trio ( Damascus)
10:40 pm Marti ( Italy)
11:20 pm Mondo Fumatore ( Berlin)
00:00 pm The Unkindness of Ravens (UK)
00:30 am La Muerte Roja ( Italy/ Germany)
1:00 am Electrosexual (France)
1:40 am The Big Confusion ( Catalonia)
2:20 am Dj Female Macho ( Berlin)
3:50 am DJ Syriantal ( Damascus)
5:20 am Dj Diego Menvielle ( Argentina)
7:00 am Dj VC Kristy ( Poland)
EVENTS WILL BE LIVESTREAMED IN DAMASCUS, REYKJAVIK AND BERLIN