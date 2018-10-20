International Solidarity: Call to support the German #Aufstehen (#Standup) Movement

multipolar-world-against-war.org

Call to support the German #Aufstehen (#Standup) Movement

The world is at a critical turning point. The destructive Western policy of unilateral military interventions, illegal regime change and economic sanctions increases the danger of military escalation, while ruthless financial exploitation and environmental degradation are destabilizing entire regions and creating millions of refugees.

The time has come to unite against this threat to humanity. Respect for the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, non-interventionism and social justice must be restored, and compliance with international law must be a top priority. We must be united in voice and action.

As supporters of World Beyond War, a global movement to end all wars, we appeal to the international community to support#Aufstehen (#StandUp), a new social renewal movement launched in Germany that seeks to advance peace, social justice and global cooperation. The movement is a cross-party project that supports the concept of a peaceful, multipolar world. Just two months after its start, more than 150,000 German citizens have pledged their support, including numerous personalities in science, politics and culture.

#Aufstehen connects with progressive European and global organizations to re-energize a divided Left and Peace movement, pushing back against neoliberalism and the rising tide of right-wing populism. Directly inspired by #Aufstehen, the Patria e Costituzione – Sinistra di Popolo movement has just been launched in Italy. Other allies include the La France Insoumise party of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, Momentum from the Britain’s Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and progressive movements in the Americas.

#Aufstehen maps out a new progressive, political direction that empowers citizens who feel ignored, unrepresented and betrayed by their political leaders to contribute their own ideas and organize a democratic, people’s agenda.

Some of the issues to be addressed include:

international peace, diplomacy and détente; respecting the principles of non-intervention, non-aggression, sovereignty, human rights, and global cooperation; a non-confrontational foreign policy regarding Russia;

opposing torture, surveillance and censorship; an end to interventionism, proxy wars, and arms exports; an end to supporting terrorism and regime change;

halting the spread of fascism, xenophobia, racism & discrimination; fairness and accuracy in media; promoting independent & community media platforms;

higher living wages; job safety and security; good pensions; improved elderly care & health care; affordable housing; a strong welfare state; a compassionate and fair refugee policy; free and comprehensive education;

ending privatization of public resources; ending austerity; supporting fair trade, taxation & wealth distribution; reversing gentrification;

the protection of the environment; clean energy; nuclear disarmament; safeguarding biodiversity;

#Aufstehen, and its counterparts in Europe, the U.S. and globally, are important movements that facilate the emergence of a peaceful, multipolar world. Whether you are a citizen of a “first or third world“ nation, we are all experiencing a convergence of the same problems and crises.

None of us can stop the war machine alone from within our own national borders. Progressive global forces must unite and mobilize worldwide for peace, justice and a world beyond war.



Everyone can sign this call.

www.multipolar-world-against-war.org

Everyone can sign this call.

To also endorse this appeal please use E-mail form on the website to sign

or send directly to email@hbuecker.net

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge