Syria: German artist Ursula Behr laid to rest in Damascus (RUPTLY)

Damascus Opera House showcased the last artwork of German artist Ursula Behr as her family and friends gathered at the Latin Church in the Old City of the Syrian capital on Thursday, to bid farewell to the artist and escort her to her last resting place. The artist, who devoted a great part of her work to Syria, chose Damascus to be her last place of rest. Her last exhibition titled ‘Rising from the Ashes’ presented the life and struggles of the people of Syria. Officials, including the Syrian Minister of Culture Mohammad al-Ahmad, stood alongside Behr’s husband, Marcel Berlina, who escorted her in her last voyage to Syria before losing to a long struggle against cancer. Upon the wished of her last will, Ursula Behr’s body was burried in the Latin cemetary of Damascus.

