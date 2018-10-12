In Memory of Ursula Baher, a beautiful Sould and Defender of Humanity (In Gaza and beyond)

Ursula Baher, who on Facebook went by the pseudonym “Manuela Hochsteadt“, passed away today, finally freed of the terminal cancer which she had valiantly defied, fighting to stay alive and realize her dream: to come to Syria.
This dream was realized recently–thanks to Syrian individuals and those in the Syrian governmentwho facilitated her visit and arranged for her artwork to be shown in a gallery.
Ursula was a heroic and courageous woman, whose love for Syria and Syrians transferred to her amazing paintings, art which depicted the horrors of this horrific war on Syria and Syria’s people and its defenders. She painted the unbearable scenes, but also the beautiful, uplifting, and noble. She painted the hypocrisy that are international platforms, corrupted and contributing directly to the war on Syria, and Syria’s noble representatives rising above such loathsome hypocrisy.
