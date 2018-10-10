Talk Nation Radio: Peter Kuznick on the Anti-Base Struggle in Okinawa

http://davidswanson.org/talk-nation-radio-peter-kuznick-on-the-anti-base-struggle-in-okinawa/

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/talk-nation-radio-peter-kuznick-on-the-anti-base-struggle-in-okinawa

Peter Kuznick is Professor of History at American University, and author of Beyond the Laboratory: Scientists As Political Activists in 1930s America, co-author with Akira Kimura of Rethinking the Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki: Japanese and American Perspectives, co-author with Yuki Tanaka of Nuclear Power and Hiroshima: The Truth Behind the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Power, and co-editor with James Gilbert of Rethinking Cold War Culture. In 1995, he founded American University’s Nuclear Studies Institute, which he directs. In 2003, Kuznick organized a group of scholars, writers, artists, clergy, and activists to protest the Smithsonian’s celebratory display of the Enola Gay. He and filmmaker Oliver Stone co-authored the 12 part Showtime documentary film series and book both titled The Untold History of the United States.

Total run time: 29:00

Host: David Swanson.

Producer: David Swanson.

Music by Duke Ellington.

Download from LetsTryDemocracy or Archive.

http://davidswanson.org/files/talknationradio/talknationradio_20181010.mp3

https://archive.org/details/talknationradio_20181010

Pacifica stations can also download from Audioport.

http://audioport.org/index.php?op=program-info&program_id=145469&nav=&

Syndicated by Pacifica Network.

Please encourage your local radio stations to carry this program every week!

Please embed the SoundCloud audio on your own website!

Past Talk Nation Radio shows are all available free and complete at

http://TalkNationRadio.org

and at

https://soundcloud.com/davidcnswanson/tracks

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge