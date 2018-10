Using computational design based on algorithms and a pair of robotic armsrigged to „cut like (the) two hands of a human being,“ the figure eight-shaped building was completed in 52 days. … would have taken six to 12 months in China, or up to two years in the West.

https://edition.cnn.com/style/article/archi-union-architects-smart-creativity/index.html

