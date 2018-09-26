Tulsi Gabbard on the Administration’s Push for War in Syria -Congresswoman accuses Trump and Pence of protecting “al-Qaeda and other jihadist forces.” (Nation)

On September 13, Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard took to the floor of the House to rebuke the administration, accusing President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of protecting “al-Qaeda and other jihadist forces in Syria,” all the while “threatening Russia, Syria, and Iran, with military force if they dare attack these terrorists.”

“This,” continued Gabbard, “is a betrayal of the American people, especially the victims of Al Qaeda’s attack on 9/11 and their families, first responders, and my brothers and sisters in uniform who have been killed or wounded in action and their families. For the President, who is Commander in Chief, to act as the protective big brother of al-Qaeda and other jihadists must be condemned by every Member of Congress.”

I spoke to Gabbard earlier this week about her opposition to Trump’s Syria policy.

real the article here:

https://www.thenation.com/article/tulsi-gabbard-on-the-administrations-push-for-war-in-syria/

