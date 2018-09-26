«   |   »

International Conference Against US/NATO Military Bases November 16-18 in Dublin, Ireland – We Need Your Help and Support!

http://nousnatobases.org

Brothers and Sisters,

As many of you are aware, we have embarked on an unprecedented Global Campaign Against US/NATO Military Bases as an important first step toward saving humanity from total military and environmental destruction. These military bases — numbering to more than 1,000 in over 170 countries — have been used as pillars of US/NATO wars of aggression around the world and have been responsible for tremendous environmental destruction in the areas they are located.

Our International Conference Against US/NATO Military Bases November 16-18 in Dublin, Ireland is the first step by the newly formed Global Campaign to unify and mobilize anti-war movements around the world within a united front.

Over 30 prominent leaders of the global peace movement and scholars from all continents will be making presentations as the Dublin Conference. Among them are:

Keynote Speakers:
Dr. Aleida Guevara, Member of Cuban National Assembly (Che’s Daughter), Cuba
Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD, Sinn Féin Defense Spokesperson, Ireland
Clare Daly TD, Dail Eireann, Ireland
Plenary Speakers:
Mairead Maguire, Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Northern Ireland
Socorro Gomes, President, World Peace Council, Brazil
Silvio Platero, President, MOVPAZ, Cuba
Ann Wright, Veterans For Peace, CODEPINK, USA
Chris Nineham, Vice-Chair, Stop the War Coalition, UK
Hiroji Yamashiro, Director, Okinawa Peace Action Center, Japan
Dav
