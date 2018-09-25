World BEYOND War News: Videos from #NoWar2018 Conference in Toronto

#NoWar2018 was a huge success. The videos are here and can be used for local events. The theme of replacing war with the rule of law was well explored by activists and experts. We’ll be adding in the next day or so a highlights video that collects important pieces from all the others.

This event brought together new and long-time activists from around Canada and the world, formed new alliances, strategized plans for future work on education, closing bases, and divestment, and developed possible ideas for creative actions we may be writing to you about soon. We’ll be adding links to photos, videos, and reports on the #NoWar2018 website.

