Rep. Tulsi Gabbard: It is Outrageous that The US is Supporting a Genocidal War in Yemen

Over 5 Million children are facing starvation, a cholera outbreak is raging on in the worst humanitarian crisis in the world and yet the US continues to support the Saudi’s to bomb and destroy Yemen says Rep Tulsi Gabbard

