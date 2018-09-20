Video-Livestream from Toronto, Canada #NoWar2018 Conference (english) at Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin – Sept. 21 and 22

September 21, 2018, Friday

Start Berlin Time 7:00 p.m. World Beyond War Presentation & Toronto Conference Livestream

Activities in 2018, Videos, Articles, Speeches Berlin Time 11:00 p.m.

Welcome by Leah Bolger, Peter Jones, Dori Tunstall; and Iehnhotonkwas Bonnie Jane Maracle.

Brief reports from World BEYOND War chapters around the world: Joseph Essertier from Japan,

Al Mytty from Florida, Liz Remmerswaal Hughes from New Zealand. September 22, 2018, Saturday Recorded from Friday session:

Berlin Time 3:00 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. Plenary: Using the Rule of Law Against War with Gail Davidson, Daniel Turp, and Ray Acheson. Moderator: Kevin Zeese. In Main Auditorium (Room 190). Livestream:

Berlin Time 4:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Plenary: Global Governance: Actual and Potential with Kent Shifferd, James Ranney, and Branka Marijan. Moderator: Tony Jenkins. In Main Auditorium Berlin Time 10:30 p.m. Reports Back from Workshops, Discussion of Plans. Moderator: Marc Eliot Stein. In Main Auditorium. Berlin Time 11:45 p.m. Break. Berlin Time 12:00 p.m. — 1:30 a.m. Energizing the War Abolition Movement in Canada and Globally with Kevin Zeese, Yves Engler, and Azeezah Kanji. Moderator: Greta Zarro. In Main Auditorium.

LINK

Most of the #NoWar2018 Conference will be live streamed via the World Beyond War Facebook page!

Tune in this Thurday and Friday evenings and Saturday.

Each of the plenary sessions will “go live” a few minutes prior to the scheduled time (see conference schedule). Simply click on our Facebook page at the time of the event and the video will appear as the top post on the page. (Note that workshops and lunchtime discussions will not be live streamed.) We will also be livestreaming the pre-conference book talk with Medea Benjamin on Thursday 9/20 from 6:00pm-8:00pm Eastern.

Videos will remain on our Facebook page for non-live viewing. These videos are accessible without a Facebook account – but without logging in you won’t be able to comment or interact with the video.

Videos will also become available via our youtube channel and our webpage shortly after the conclusion of the conference, and you are welcome to use them for events.

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge