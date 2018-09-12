Explainer: the role of foreign military forces in Niger (World Beyond War)

Niger is one of the most militarised countries in Africa. In November 2017, this came to wider notice when four American Special Forces soldiers and at least four of their Nigerien counterparts died in an ambush. Since then, the military presence has only intensified. Why are these forces there, whose interests are they serving and are they having the impact that was intended?

The US is not the only nation with a military presence in Niger. France, Germany, Canadaand Italy also have troops in the West African country.

read the full article here:

https://worldbeyondwar.org/explainer-the-role-of-foreign-military-forces-in-niger/

