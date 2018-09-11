Global Campaign Against US/NATO Military Bases – Call for Support for Dublin Conference!

http://nousnatobases.org/

Brothers and Sisters,

As many of you are aware, we have embarked on an unprecedented Global Campaign Against US/NATO Military Bases as an important first step toward saving humanity from total military and environmental destruction. These military bases — numbering to more than 1,000 in over 170 countries — have been used as pillars of US/NATO wars of aggression around the world and have been responsible for tremendous environmental destruction in the areas they are located.

Our International Conference Against US/NATO Military Bases November 16-18 in Dublin, Ireland is the first step by the newly formed Global Campaign to unify and mobilize anti-war movements around the world within a united front.

Our task is a Herculean one that requires the solidarity and helping hands of all who believe in putting an end to the path of war and destruction.

We are appealing to you to join this historic effort by participating in the Dublin conference. We are also counting your generous financial and organizational support for this effort.

We urge you to reach deep into your heart and find out how much you can do, both organizationally and financially, for peace, justice and the environment.

DONATE

NoUSNATOBAses.org

Contact@NoUSNATOBases.org

