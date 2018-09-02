Apparently the question now may well be whether war with Russia will break out first in Idlib, Syria or in Ukraine after the Donetsk leader was assassinated, apparently by Kiev (and maybe with help/prompting from the U.S.). Here’s a pertinent comment under a video of the Donbass leader’s funeral:Rest in peace and sympathy to all people of good will.When the U.S. and its NATO allies overthrow, abduct, imprison and kill heads of state around the world – in recent years Slobodan Milosevic, Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi, Laurent Gbagbo, Viktor Yanukovych – it’s simply business as usual for the indispensable nation. But if a foreign national takes out a Facebook ad it’s a threat to the very essence of the U.S. and the grand cosmic order.Here’s a Vesti News host’s comment as to the likelihood that Minsk Accords also are dead: https://youtu.be/a-QY1WnQdLkAnd finally this comment from Diana Johnstone who now writes for Consortiumnews (and used to write for Counterpunch):While all the establishment hypocrites were extolling McCain as a hero and saint, one of his victims was assassinated in Donetsk. McCain with his well-funded National Endowment for Democracy bears major responsibility for the tragedy of Eastern Ukraine. This attempt to incite more war by murdering a popular leader ready for compromise is an example of the chaos McCain spent his life enthusiastically promoting.Meanwhile new and improved nuclear missiles are being installed in several NATO countries for use against Russia and other countries: https://youtu.be/USEsXbg4ES4 But on the deck of the Titanic (Earth), the band plays on.
