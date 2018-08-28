Standoff over Syria: U.S. and Russia trade chemical weapons warnings – The US, UK and France are preparing new airstrikes on Syria – Russia Threatens Use of Nuclear Weapons in Syria

Standoff over Syria: U.S. and Russia trade chemical weapons warnings | The Japan Times

Russia Warns: US Preparing „False Flag“ Chemical Attack as Pretext to Attack Syria

(RT News & Tyler Durden / Zero Hedge & The Saker & Sputnik)

The US, UK and France are preparing new airstrikes on Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that militants are poised to stage a chemical weapons attack to frame Damascus and provide a pretext for strikes. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov warned that eight canisters of chlorine have been delivered to a village near Jisr al-Shughur to stage the plot. Meanwhile, Trump advisor John Bolton has ominously threatened that any chemical attack will be met with force.

Russia’s Biggest Military Exercise in 40 Years Includes China — and Nuclear Scenarios

(Rebecca Perring / The Express & Tyler Durden / Zero Hedge)

Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia’s military forces in the country’s east were on high alert ahead of a five-day „snap inspection“ of troops to pave the way for the massive exercised called Vostok-2018. Shoigu said Vostok-2018 will be „unprecedented in scale, both in terms of area of operations and numbers of military command structure, troops and forces involved.“ The largest military exercise since 1981, it also will include more than 3,200 troops from China and Mongolia.

WWIII Fears: US „Test-drops“ Nuclear Bomb; Russia Threatens Use of Nuclear Weapons in Syria

(Kris Osborn / The National Interest & Warrior Maven & Matt Drake / The Express)

Russia has warned it may deploy nuclear weapons to Syria in response to the US policy of imposing sanctions over Moscow crossing „red lines“, a senior Russian lawmaker has warned. Meanwhile, a USAF B-2 Stealth bomber has test-dropped an upgraded B61-12 nuclear bomb. The Pentagon claims this more „usable“ weapon „changes the strategic landscape with regard to nuclear weapons mission possibilities.“

US and Russia Continue Plans for a World-ending Nuclear War

(Tyler Durden / Zero Hedge & Anna Nemtsova / The Daily Beast & Nikolay Shevchenko / Russia Beyond & Anton Valagin / Rossiyaskaya Gazeta)

FEMA has significantly updated its nuclear disaster plans. The new scenario has been described as „truly terrifying.“ The new plan includes preparedness for a scenario involving large-scale thermonuclear detonations — 100 kiloton to 1,000 kiloton detonations — „over the 60 largest US cities.“ In Russia, 40 million people recently participated nuclear-war „defense“ drills and massive bunkers have been built below Moscow to shelter millions of civilians in the event of a nuclear attack.

