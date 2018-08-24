Q&A: Positions of #Standup #Aufstehen

WHY STANDUP?

After waking up, getting up. Bob Marley says „get up, stand up!“. We have to get up to change this country. No politician, no different politicians, no political party will

solve our problems. if we do not do it ourselves.

A majority of the population wants a social policy, a healthy environment and peace. But the interests of the majority have no majority in the Bundestag. Despite elections.

Many people are tired. They no longer expect anything from parties. And those who fight in parties for a different policy are too few to prevail. Therefore we need you, if you share our goals!

WHAT IS STANDUP?

#Standup or #Aufstehen is a social and democratic renewal movement. Everyone is important and can do something. Whether taxi driver, cashier, pensioner, artist, temporary worker, small business owner, nurse, policeman or doctor. Lobbyists have big money, we have people.

We want something new: no party, but a movement for all who want to fight together for our goals. We argue for secure jobs, higher wages, good pensions & care, a welfare state that protects against relegation and does not put any life risk on individuals alone, for top education from kindergarten to university, affordable rents, fair taxes rather than politics for super -Reiche, banks and corporations, the preservation of the threatened planet, the protection of water, air, soil, animals and biodiversity, for disarmament, real peace diplomacy and détente, against proxy wars, arms exports, the plundering of disadvantaged countries, which are the actual reasons for flight , We stand up against xenophobia and for true democracy without the superiority of banks, corporations and lobbyists. We want new majorities in Germany and Europe!

WHY IS IT WORTH TO STAND UP?

We can take our destiny into our own hands – also in Germany: this is shown by movements around Bernie Sanders (USA), Jeremy Corbyn (Great Britain), but also the new social movements in France, Spain, Portugal, Greece, which cause a stir. Or the protests of hundreds of thousands against the group protection agreement with the US TTIP. Together we are strong!

WHAT IS THE POSITION OF STAND UP TOWARDS PARTIES?

The parties of the left-liberal spectrum SPD, the Greens and the Left have not been able to forge a reliable alliance with each other in the last decade and to bring about a change of power in Germany with a political counter-concept. They even lost protest voters to the AfD. The AfD rushes against the weak and wants to cut wages or pensions. CDU / CSU FDP anyway make policy for corporations and super-rich.

The convincing will to change something is missing. The hope that anything can be changed at all is the main source of left politics. We count on this hope.

DO WE NEED POLITICAL PARTIES?

Yes, we need parties. We want to put pressure on parties. We therefore also want to support those who argue for our goals in the parties. We want to discover new talents. But what counts for us is what connects us – whether in a party or not. We want to overcome old divisions.

HOW DO WE WANT TO STAND UP?

We want to conquer the internet and the street. We want to shake up politics through popular campaigns. Everyone can do something! Talk to neighbors, colleagues, support our demands with funny ideas, enjoy politics together and get to know new people!

WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR?

So that there is always an echo when people are reigned over. We do not have a finished program. We want to listen, respectfully discuss and are open to different opinions. We want to change the way politics is done to create a common perspective for justice and peace. To do this, we want to exploit the power of digital technologies for democratic decision-making in order to use all our ideas and creativity for getting up. Not only virtually, but also in real life, we want to bring people together. Transparent, unadulterated and committed to the interests of the majority.

https://www.aufstehen.de

