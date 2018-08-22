Mon 27 Aug 2018 – One-Day Conference in Berlin: Hegemonic Strategies: Shaping the behaviour of international actors (DOC Berlin)

The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute (DOC)

Please register to attend this essential one-day conference on the new and emerging ‘Hegemonic Strategies’ that are shaping the behaviour of key international actors.

The event will feature enlightening discussions on one of the current key trends in international relations. We will hear from world-renowned experts and consider the new and emerging strategies, such as the use of media, that are used by actors to both maintain and also counter hegemonic power

Date: 27 Aug 2018 (Mon)

Time: 09:00 – 17:00

Französische Strasse 23, 10117 Berlin

This will be the second conference co-organized and sponsored by DOC Berlin within the project (Re) Inventing Hegemonies that is structured around the notion of hegemony and its role in shaping the new international system. It will bring together renowned scholars from US, China, EU and Russia. The first conference (organised jointly with Warsaw University and Carleton University in Ottawa) provided a conceptual map of the conception of hegemony and discussed such topics as the meaning of hegemony, its essential components and how it is currently placed within the new international order. Some papers also looked at the role of both state and non-state actors in maintaining hegemonic status nationally and regionally.

Our central questions to be discussed include:

Which actors can be hegemonic in the international system or can help create hegemony?

How do international actors become hegemonic?

Do they use material or ideational resources?

What are hegemonic strategies? Counter-hegemonic strategies?

Are the tools and strategies for creating hegemony changing? If so, how?

In what ways are new technologies such as artificial intelligence and social media changing hegemonic strategies?

This conference will conceptually pave the way to the third and final conference (hosted in China) to discuss regional application of hegemonic strategies across the world.

Confirmed Speakers:

Piotr Dutkiewicz, Carleton University

Randall Germain, Carleton University

Elena Chebankova, University of Lincoln

Swati Parashar, University of Gothenburg

Les Pal, Carleton University

Elinor Sloan, Carleton University

Jan Aart Scholte, University of Gothenburg

Martin Geiger, Carleton University

Xin Zhang, East China Normal University

Chris Dornan, Carleton University

This event is co-organised with Carleton University – Canada

Admission only upon prior registration at

event@doc-research.org

or call (030) 20 96 77 900.

The Dialogue of Civilizations Research Institute (DOC) is an international think tank that researches and develops proposals that address the key challenges faced by the international community. The DOC provides an independent forum enabling people around the world to work together, through the fundamental principles of dialogue, to develop applicable analysis and practical solutions for national and international policy-makers and institutions. Events held include the organisation of round-tables, lectures, and conferences. We also publish analytical reports, expert comments and analysis from our international network of reputed academics and sector experts.

