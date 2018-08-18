9/11 Justice for All: A Day of Events in Washington DC! The Pursuit of Truth and Justice Marches on this September 11th

On this year’s 9/11 Anniversary, we’re heading back to the nation’s capital to continue the pursuit of 9/11 Truth and Justice on behalf of millions of people around the world.
We invite you to join the “9/11 Justice for All” rally at 2:00 PM Eastern on September 11, 2018, directly in front of the U.S. Capitol. This will be followed by an Evening of Truth-Telling & Music at 6:30 PM at the Brookland location of Busboys and Poets.
Speakers throughout the day will include 9/11 family member Matt Campbell; architectBill Brinnier, who lost his best friend on 9/11; former U.S. Representative Cynthia McKinney; radio personality Lionel; Argentinian false flag researcher Oscar Abudara Bini; Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry Executive Director Mick Harrison; and AE911Truth founder Richard Gage, AIA. Singer-songwriter Jordan Page will kick off the evening at Busboys and Poets.
For those of you unable to travel to Washington, D.C., the 2:00 PM rally at the Capitol will be livestreamed on our website free of charge. Stay tuned for more info!