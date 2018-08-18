«   |  

9/11 Justice for All: A Day of Events in Washington DC! The Pursuit of Truth and Justice Marches on this September 11th

On this year’s 9/11 Anniversary, we’re heading back to the nation’s capital to continue the pursuit of 9/11 Truth and Justice on behalf of millions of people around the world.

We invite you to join the “9/11 Justice for All” rally at 2:00 PM Eastern on September 11, 2018, directly in front of the U.S. Capitol. This will be followed by an Evening of Truth-Telling & Music at 6:30 PM at the Brookland location of Busboys and Poets.

Besides those events, we’ll be conducting two actions: At 10:00 AM, we’ll flyer in front of the White House and remind President Trump of his campaign promise to “find out who really knocked down the World Trade Center.” Then at 4:00 PM, after the rally, we’ll all head to the Congressional office buildings, where we’ll deliver information on the Bobby McIlvaine Act, along with our petition of 3,000 A/Es, to every member of Congress.

Speakers throughout the day will include 9/11 family member Matt Campbell; architectBill Brinnier, who lost his best friend on 9/11; former U.S. Representative Cynthia McKinney; radio personality Lionel; Argentinian false flag researcher Oscar Abudara Bini; Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry Executive Director Mick Harrison; and AE911Truth founder Richard Gage, AIA. Singer-songwriter Jordan Page will kick off the evening at Busboys and Poets.

Together, they will amplify the call for Congress to enact the Bobby McIlvaine Act. Also, Harrison will announce the filing of a Mandamus lawsuit, scheduled to take place earlier that day, which aims to compel the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York to present evidence of the World Trade Center’s demolition to a federal grand jury.

For those of you unable to travel to Washington, D.C., the 2:00 PM rally at the Capitol will be livestreamed on our website free of charge. Stay tuned for more info!

