Rand Paul says ‘big mistake’ not to have dialogue with Moscow, invites Russian MPs to DC

US senator Rand Paul called for increased dialogue with Moscow and invited a delegation of Russian lawmakers to Washington DC during the Republican’s visit to the Russian capital on Monday.

Paul announced that he had “invited members of the foreign affairs committee of Russia to come to the United States to meet with us in Washington,” after meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in Russia’s upper house. The two sides are hoping to organize a meeting in a neutral, third country, the Kentucky lawmaker told reporters.

https://www.rt.com/news/435227-rand-paul-moscow-us-dialogue/

