Bolton Denies Involvement in Venezuela Assassination Attempt, claims its “a pretext set up by the regime itself, or something else,”

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” US national security adviser John Bolto ndenied that the US government had at all been involved in the reported Saturday assassination attempt in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

There were conflicting reports on what happened, but the government reported seven National Guard soldiers were injured by a pair of “drone-like devices that carried explosives.” They believe this was a failed attempt to assassinate President Maduro, who was unharmed.

Bolton said it was “a pretext set up by the regime itself, or something else,” covering all possible bases. He added that if Venezuela had any hard information of US involvement the administration would “take a serious look at it.”

https://news.antiwar.com/2018/08/05/bolton-denied-involvement-in-venezuela-assassination-attempt/

