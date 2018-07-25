Current Affairs Journal: When it comes to meddling in foreign elections, Washington showed the Russians how it’s done. – And BRAGGED about it! (TIME magazine cover 1996)

„As the political scientist Dov H. Levin has shown, between 1946 and 2000, the United States government conducted at least 81 electoral interventions in other countries, while Russia conducted at least 36. This does not include the U.S. government’s violent overthrow of dozens of governments during this same period, including democratic governments in places like Iran (1953), Guatemala (1954), Congo (1960), Brazil (1964), and Chile (1973). As recent as 2009, Hillary Clinton’s State Department played a complicit role in the brutal deposition of democratically elected president Manuel Zelaya’s government in Honduras. No other country, including Russia, even approaches this level of wanton disregard for the norms of sovereignty. “

Current Affairs journal, July 20, 2018

read the whole artice here:

https://www.currentaffairs.org/2018/07/its-time-for-a-little-perspective-on-russia

