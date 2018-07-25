The violent coup in Nicaragua has failed. This does not mean the United States and oligarchs are giving up, but this phase of their effort to remove the government did not succeed. The coup exposed the alliances who are working with the United States to put in place a neoliberal government that is controlled by the United States and serves the interests of the wealthy. People celebrated the failure of the coup but realize work needs to be done to protect the gains of the Sandinista revolution.

read the article here:

https://www.truthdig.com/articles/violent-coup-fails-in-nicaragua-u-s-continues-regime-change-efforts/

