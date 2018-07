Democrats and liberals who are not going to drop this Russia thing should at least not resort to homophobia to make their points, and call out such hatred and reject it whenever they see it. Those who won’t should consider themselves candidates for what they call the “basket of deplorables.”

read the whole article here:

https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/07/20/homophobia-in-the-service-of-anti-trumpism-is-still-homophobic-even-when-its-the-new-york-times/

