CALLE13 & Assange – Multi Viral

It all starts with a blaze

When we give off flames with our glances

We want to stop the fire that spreads

But there are fires that water does not put out

And the police line draws closer

Muscles tense up

The heartbeat speeds up

Testosterone levels rise

And that moment starts

When people face themselves

When we are friends of courage

When shouting becomes our only language

Reason commands me, a coronal commands you

If our struggle is cardboard

Yours is paper

And we do not stop

Because a forceful message

Turns any lieutenant

Into a toothless shark

The state fears us

Because we are 132 and 15M at the same time

If the press does not talk

We give the details

Whistling on the walls

With aerosol in the streets

I lift my banner and I spread it

Even if just one person reads it

The world already starts to change!

(…)

Elbow to elbow

Step by step

(…)

The wave grows

The foam grows

When more and more people join

He who controls

He who dominates

Wants to make you sick to sell you medicine

And they drug us

They stupefy us

Any question we might have

They put to sleep

They are reheated lies

They feed us with processed meat

And the people stay misinformed

News badly told

Is an armed robbery!

We infiltrate it

We copy ourselves

Like cells

We multiply

Whoever doesn’t want soup,

Give them two cups

We are the yeast that makes the dough rise

Our ideas are free and awake

What is not seen

We are seeing it

We are born not knowing how to talk

But we will die speaking!

(…)

Elbow to elbow

Step by step

(…)

The wave grows

The foam grows

When more and more people join

Julian Assange:

We live in the world that your propaganda made

But where you think you are strong you are weak

Your lies tell us the truth we will use against you

Your secrecy shows us where we will strike

Your weapons reveal your fear for all to see

From Cairo to Quito a new world is forming

The power of people armed with the truth

(…)

Elbow to elbow

Step by step

(…)

The wave grows

The foam grows

When more and more people join