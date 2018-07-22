CALLE13 & Assange – Multi Viral

It all starts with a blaze
When we give off flames with our glances
We want to stop the fire that spreads
But there are fires that water does not put out
And the police line draws closer
Muscles tense up
The heartbeat speeds up
Testosterone levels rise
And that moment starts
When people face themselves
When we are friends of courage
When shouting becomes our only language
Reason commands me, a coronal commands you
If our struggle is cardboard
Yours is paper
And we do not stop
Because a forceful message
Turns any lieutenant
Into a toothless shark
The state fears us
Because we are 132 and 15M at the same time
If the press does not talk
We give the details
Whistling on the walls
With aerosol in the streets
I lift my banner and I spread it
Even if just one person reads it
The world already starts to change!
(…)
Elbow to elbow
Step by step
(…)
The wave grows
The foam grows
When more and more people join
He who controls
He who dominates
Wants to make you sick to sell you medicine
And they drug us
They stupefy us
Any question we might have
They put to sleep
They are reheated lies
They feed us with processed meat
And the people stay misinformed
News badly told
Is an armed robbery!
We infiltrate it
We copy ourselves
Like cells
We multiply
Whoever doesn’t want soup,
Give them two cups
We are the yeast that makes the dough rise
Our ideas are free and awake
What is not seen
We are seeing it
We are born not knowing how to talk
But we will die speaking!
(…)
Elbow to elbow
Step by step
(…)
The wave grows
The foam grows
When more and more people join
Julian Assange:
We live in the world that your propaganda made
But where you think you are strong you are weak
Your lies tell us the truth we will use against you
Your secrecy shows us where we will strike
Your weapons reveal your fear for all to see
From Cairo to Quito a new world is forming
The power of people armed with the truth
(…)
Elbow to elbow
Step by step
(…)
The wave grows
The foam grows
When more and more people join