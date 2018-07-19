Russian ambassador to US: ‘Important verbal agreements’ made at Trump-Putin summit (RT)

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump did reach key unwritten deals during their talks in Finland, but there is nothing secretive about what they discussed, Russia’s ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, says. “The meeting was important, intense, constructive and productive. I believe that important verbal agreements were made,” Antonov said on Rossiya 1 TV on Wednesday evening.During a foreign ministry briefing earlier the same day, Antonov, who was in Putin’s negotiating team, said that no “secret deals” were struck between the two presidents, specifying that negotiations in Helsinki on Monday focused on Syria and Ukraine.

(…) Separately, Antonov also complained about the coverage of the summit in the US. “It feels bitter seeing the substance of the talks distorted. It’s very sad that colleagues from the US are trying to turn the whole thing into a comedy, a farce,” he told Rossiya.

He said that a hostile media was trying to create an “uncomfortable situation” for Trump during the Helsinki press conference and that positive comments from either party in the talks would be misinterpreted as American appeasement on one side, and Russian meddling on the other.“In any case, we will try to help our American colleagues as much as we can,” Antonov added.

Siehe: https://www.rt.com/news/433625-important-verbal-trump-putin/

