Denial & guilt: US liberals collectively lose their minds over #Treasonsummit – by George Galloway (RT)

George Galloway was a member of the British Parliament for nearly 30 years. He presents TV and radio shows (including on RT). He is a film-maker, writer and a renowned orator.

The unhinged rhetoric of American liberals and neocons over Donald Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki is deeply repugnant and strangely disorienting.

No-one can tell how this most bizarre of chess games in Washington will play out, least of how it will end. With the monkey of Mueller on his back, Trump can do nothing meaningful on the international stage, neither in pulling back from expensive and dangerous conflicts around the world or bringing the era of ‘nation-building’ and ‘regime-change’ to a close as he said he would during his election campaign.

https://www.rt.com/op-ed/433498-helsinki-trump-treason-summit/

