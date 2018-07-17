Full Press Conference of Trump and Putin in Helsinki

Below is the full press conference of Trump and Putin today in Helsinki. It should be required viewing for peace activists! The US media is insane. Their questions had nothing to do with making the world a safer place for humanity. And the response from elected officials was appalling.

No matter what one thinks of Trump and/or Putin, they had important things to say about moving forward to a more peaceful world. dealing with nuclear weapons, etc. The US media, particularly, was useless!

Has anyone seen an analysis of the positive suggestions that were made in any media? If so, please post to all of us! Or would someone volunteer to make a list of opportunities mentioned by either Trump or Putin for future cooperation and efforts for peace?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwxqOoIyWm0

