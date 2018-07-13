Pompeo hints at possibility of Crimea-for-Syria Deal at Trump/Putin Summit

Ahead of the summit between Trump and Putin in Helsinki Bolton suggested a deal might be poosible allowing Assad the Syrian dictator to stay in power.

“There are possibilities for doing a larger negotiation , which would be a significant step forward.”

“I don’t think Assad is the strategic issue,”

“I think Iran is the strategic issue.”

Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are said to have privately pushed for a deal, ending sanctions on Russia for Ukraine issues in exchange for his on helping to get Iran out of Syria.

A recent report in The New Yorker claims that Mohammed bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, raised the idea in 2016.

Bolton refused to say whether Trump might recognize Russia claiming Crimea.

“The president makes the policy, I don’t make the policy.”

“The issues in Ukraine with the Russians and this topic of Russian involvement in Syria will also be part of the conversation between the two leaders,” Pompeo told an Arab media outlet last week.

“Iran needs to get out of Syria. They have no business there.There’s no reason for them to be there. There’s been Iranian influence there for a long time. Iranian forces, Iranian militias must leave the country.”

The secretary also called for a settlement of the conflict that “reflects the diversity of the Syrian nation”

“We won’t take action against the Assad regime, and you get the Iranians out,” an Israeli official quoted Netanyahu as telling Putin during their meeting.

