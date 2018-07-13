Netanyahu brokering a deal between Trump and Putin over Syria? Media reports Trump could lift Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia if Iran leaves Syria

Israels Prime Minister Netanyahu held his third meeting in six months with Vladimir Putin, hours before Netanyahu watched the game England vs Croatia.

Netanyahu has long been urging the Russian President to agree to a plan where Iranian forces permanently leave Syria.

But with US President Trump set to meet Mr Putin, a larger plan could possibly be in the making.

It is rumoured that — in exchange for a deal on Syria — Trump could agree to lift the US-sanctions against Russia following Ukraine and Crimea events.

Israel has been trying for over a year to persuade Mr Putin to pressure the Assad regime to remove Iranian Forces, Hezbollah and other Shia militias from Syria.

So far there is only an agreement for these Iranian-backed forces not to operate near the border in the Golan Heights.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov said recently that to expect Iran to leave Syria would be “unrealistic.”

But now with Trump the US administration has reversed Mr Obama’s policy of seeking to engage diplomatically with Iran, the possibility of a deal with Russia has reopened.

According to a report last weekend in the New Yorker, a joint plan had been discreetly hatched between Israel and Saudi Arabia, where Mr Trump would offer Mr Putin to lift Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia in return for a deal on removing Iran entirely from Syria.

The view that Israel and the US can use different levers of pressure to persuade Russia to agree to “kick Iran out of Syria” is one that Israeli intelligence officials have been voicing increasingly often in recent months.

On Sunday, Mr Netanyahu said in reference to his meeting with Mr Putin that “we will not tolerate military entrenchment by Iran and its proxies in any territory of Syria — not near the border and not far from it”, when briefing his cabinet about his upcoming meeting with Mr Putin.

He added that “we are of course in constant communication with the U.S.

“These contacts with the two big powers are very important for the security of Israel at all times, and especially at this time.”

