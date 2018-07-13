China wants Saudi as key Belt and Road partner

China’s government wants closer ties with Saudi Arabia on the trillion-dollar Belt and Road initiative, and the kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy.

China’s state councilor and foreign minister Wang Yi called for „deeper synergy“ between the $5tn (AED18.3tn) Belt and Road megaproject, and the Saudi Vision 2030 development strategy at a press conference in China’s capital city, Beijing.

He said China wanted to support Saudi Arabia’s blueprint for building a thriving economy by exploring cooperation in numerous fields, which may include infrastructure projects supporting the Belt and Road and Vision 2030.

Belt and Road is a network of under-construction trade routes, including roads, railways, shipping terminals, pipelines and utility grids, linking central China to as far as London and Colombia. But the Asian nation is keen to strengthen ties with the Arab world.

Earlier this year, China’s government said it viewed Saudi Arabia as an „important partner“ in the construction of the Belt and Road megaproject.

And at a G20 ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in May, Al-Jubeir reportedly said Saudi Arabia was willing to work on the construction of the Belt and Road project, particually by developing infrastructure for ports and energy grids.

Kuwait, meanwhile, has expressed its interest in working on the Belt and Road project, with China reportedly keen on developing five uninhabited islands in Kuwait.

