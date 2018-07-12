U.S. & Canada: World Beyond War Billboards Against War

World Beyond War billboards are funded entirely by contributions made here by supporters of ending war.

Billboards and other big ads are going up:

Very soon in New York City thanks to the Puffin Foundation.

In July-August 2018 in Toronto, Canada.

In July 2018 in Washington, D.C.

In April and May 2018 in Albany, New York, USA.

Through March – July 2018, all over Syracuse, New York, USA.

For the month of January 2018 in downtown Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

For the month of December 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA.

https://worldbeyondwar.org/billboardsproject/

Advertisements

Sharen mit: Facebook

Twitter

Tumblr

Mehr

LinkedIn

Drucken



WhatsApp

Pinterest



E-Mail

Gefällt mir: Gefällt mir Lade … Ähnliche Beiträge