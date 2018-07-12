«   |   »

U.S. & Canada: World Beyond War Billboards Against War

World Beyond War billboards are funded entirely by contributions made here by supporters of ending war.

Billboards and other big ads are going up:
Very soon in New York City thanks to the Puffin Foundation.
In July-August 2018 in Toronto, Canada.
In July 2018 in Washington, D.C.
In April and May 2018 in Albany, New York, USA.
Through March – July 2018, all over Syracuse, New York, USA.
For the month of January 2018 in downtown Baltimore, Maryland, USA.
For the month of December 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA.

