Secret 2006 US Gov’t Document Reveals Plan To Destabilize Syria Using Extremists, Muslim Brotherhood, Elections (zerohedge.com)

Authored by Brandon Turbeville via ActivistPost.com,

As the Syrian government makes massive gains across the country, many are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel for the Western destabilization and attempt to destroy the secular government of Syria by the United States and the West. However, it must be remembered that the goal to impose hegemony across the world by the Anglo-financier system is not some fly-by-night venture that cropped up in 2011 to be easily abandoned in 2018. Indeed, the plan to destroy Syria has spanned nearly four decades, only moving into high gear in 2011 under the Obama administration.

read the article here:

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-07-09/secret-2006-us-govt-document-reveals-plan-destabilize-syria-using-extremists-muslim

