IMPERIALISM ON TRIAL – Alternative Narrative on Global Politics and War – UK, July 11-15

Dates in London (July 11), Birmingham (July 12), Manchester (July 16), Liverpool (July 15).

Provisional list of speakers – please check Eventbrite for the latest infos and updates….

George Galloway Former Member of Parliament

Peter Ford, Former UK Ambassador to Syria and Bahrain.

Prof Peter Kuznick, Director of Nuclear Studies Institute. American University. Washington DC.

Prof Piers Robinson Chair in Politics, Society and Political Journalism, University of Sheffield.

Eva Bartlett, Investigative Journalist.

Neil Clark, Author, Journalist & Broadcaster.

Adam Garrie, Director at Eurasia Future.

Peter Kuznick is co-author with Oliver Stone of the Untold History of the United States.

London

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/imperialism-on-trial-tickets-47281318697

Birmingham

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/imperialism-on-trial-tickets-47282457102

Liverpool

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/imperialism-ontrial-tickets-47282789095

Manchester

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/imperialism-on-trial-tickets-47283231418

About Imperialism on Trial…

We provide a platform where an alternative perspective and analysis challenges the mainstream narrative, with speakers from the world of politics, academia, journalism, former diplomats and clergy.

All speakers are driven by a profound and sincere desire for an end to these endless wars of aggression, and regime changes. We want peace, diplomacy, and good international relations to replace what has become the norm: coercive diplomacy, sanctions, threats of war, hot wars, cold wars and proxy wars.

We believe that trade and international relations should be based on parity, and not coercion and subservience. We espouse the rights for countries to have national sovereignty and self-determination, and to not live in fear of war or economic hardship from sanctions.

We are anti-imperialists, and don’t pick favourites. We don’t victim-blame. A victim of imperialism is a victim. No person, no country, no leader is perfect. It is not the role of the West, or any nation to impose its will on another sovereign nation.

