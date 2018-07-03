CIA: How to Shape Okinawan Public Opinion on the U.S. Military Presence (asia-pacificresearch.com)

In 2012, the Central Intelligence Agency’s Open Source Center published a manual for U.S. officials advising them on how to shape Okinawan public opinion about the large U.S. military presence on their island. Categorized For Official Use Only, the 60-page CIA report is titled A Master Narratives Approach to Understanding Base Politics in Okinawa. It was released under the U.S. Freedom of Information Act and the full text is now available here.

The manual:

advises U.S. policy makers to claim that the U.S. military benefits the economy, promotes cultural exchange and provides disaster relief

warns U.S. officials not to mention military deterrence or the environment

criticizes the Japanese government for being insensitive to Okinawan issues

describes discrimination against Okinawans as a problem solely involving the island and Tokyo; the U.S. bears no blame

outlines five “narratives” which, the CIA claims, enables Americans to understand Okinawans’ character

complete article here:

https://www.asia-pacificresearch.com/cia-how-to-shape-okinawan-public-opinion-on-the-u-s-military-presence/5628161

