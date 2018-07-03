«   |   »

CIA: How to Shape Okinawan Public Opinion on the U.S. Military Presence (asia-pacificresearch.com)

In 2012, the Central Intelligence Agency’s Open Source Center published a manual for U.S. officials advising them on how to shape Okinawan public opinion about the large U.S. military presence on their island. Categorized For Official Use Only, the 60-page CIA report is titled A Master Narratives Approach to Understanding Base Politics in Okinawa. It was released under the U.S. Freedom of Information Act and the full text is now available here.

The manual:

  • advises U.S. policy makers to claim that the U.S. military benefits the economy, promotes cultural exchange and provides disaster relief
  • warns U.S. officials not to mention military deterrence or the environment
  • criticizes the Japanese government for being insensitive to Okinawan issues
  • describes discrimination against Okinawans as a problem solely involving the island and Tokyo; the U.S. bears no blame
  • outlines five “narratives” which, the CIA claims, enables Americans to understand Okinawans’ character

complete article here:

https://www.asia-pacificresearch.com/cia-how-to-shape-okinawan-public-opinion-on-the-u-s-military-presence/5628161

