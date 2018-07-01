Tom Lehrer – WERNHER VON BRAUN

(Introduction, spoken:)And what is it that put America in the forefront ofthe nuclear nations? And what is it that will make itpossible to spend twenty billion dollars of your moneyto put some clown on the moon? Well, it was good oldAmerican know how, that’s what, as provided by goodold Americans like Dr. Wernher von Braun!

Gather ‚round while I sing you of Wernher von Braun

A man whose allegiance

Is ruled by expedience

Call him a Nazi, he won’t even frown

„Ha, Nazi, Schmazi“ says Wernher von Braun

Don’t say that he’s hypocritical

Say rather that he’s apolitical

„Once the rockets are up, who cares where they come down?

That’s not my department“ say Wernher von Braun

Some have harsh words for this man of renown

But some think our attitude

Should be one of gratitude

Like the widows and cripples in old London town

Who owe their large pension to Wernher von Braun

You too may be a big hero

Once you’ve learned to count backwards to zero

„In German, oder Englisch, I know how to count down

Und I’m learning Chinese!“ says Wernher von Braun