Tom Lehrer – WERNHER VON BRAUN

And what is it that put America in the forefront of
the nuclear nations? And what is it that will make it
possible to spend twenty billion dollars of your money
to put some clown on the moon? Well, it was good old
American know how, that’s what, as provided by good
old Americans like Dr. Wernher von Braun!
Gather ‚round while I sing you of Wernher von Braun
A man whose allegiance
Is ruled by expedience
Call him a Nazi, he won’t even frown
„Ha, Nazi, Schmazi“ says Wernher von Braun
Don’t say that he’s hypocritical
Say rather that he’s apolitical
„Once the rockets are up, who cares where they come down?
That’s not my department“ say Wernher von Braun
Some have harsh words for this man of renown
But some think our attitude
Should be one of gratitude
Like the widows and cripples in old London town
Who owe their large pension to Wernher von Braun
You too may be a big hero
Once you’ve learned to count backwards to zero
„In German, oder Englisch, I know how to count down
Und I’m learning Chinese!“ says Wernher von Braun