China turns televisions and mobile phones in villages into surveillance terminals (Global Times)

Villagers can spot suspicious circumstances on TV set at home and report to authorities

○ China’s mass surveillance network, the largest in the world, expands into rural regions

○ The project, using artificial intelligence (AI), facial recognition and big data, helps reduce crime rates in the countryside, which is short of security forces

According authorities, only in Sichuan Province by December 2017, 14,087 villages have been connected to the Sharp Eyes project and 41,695 surveillance cameras were installed. 152,855 villagers have installed apps, connecting them to surveillance cameras in their neighborhood.

